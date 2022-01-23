NSS to become employable agency – Executive Director

General News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Director of National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi, has disclosed that the Scheme will soon be an employable agency.



He explained that, per statistics available to him, over 76% of service personnel after serving the nation end up jobless while only a hand full find jobs for themselves.



This, the NSS executive director said, should not be the case.



Mr Antwi stated that under this new NSS management, innovative programmes have been rolled out to ensure that most of these service personnel acquire more skills and secure jobs after service.



Delivering a speech at the 2021/22 La Dade-Kotopon Municipality National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) elections and orientation at Burma Camp in Accra, the NSS Executive Director said, “Per our records, only 24 percent of National Service Personnel reliably find jobs while a whole 76 percent end up jobless at the end of each service year, so we are using these programmes to work on the numbers to turn the figures around.”



The newly introduced programmes include Pathways to Sustainable Employment (PaSE), Project Ghana Tech Lab (GTL), Construction and Housing Project.



Project Ghana Tech Lab is currently training 600 service personnel in mobile apps and websites building skills.



Under GNSS/Ghana Export Promotion Authority, 63 personnel are being trained in entrepreneurship and other skills required to create products and services to be exported.