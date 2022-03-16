NSS personnel unpaid for 3 months as scheme allegedly goes ‘broke’

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

National Service Personnel serving in the 2021/2022 service years starting from August 2021 have been unpaid for three months despite the services’ claim of the contrary.



Since at least 2018 and later in 2021, National Service Secretariat has been unable to pay the allowance of personnel on time even as its top officers draw huge bonuses in addition to their monthly allowances.



In 2018, some National Service Personnel besieged the Head Office of the Scheme demanding their unpaid allowances. According to some of them, they had not received their allowances over the past four months, leaving them in serious debt.



Now in 2022, the situation continues as the Akufo-Addo administration is again unable to pay NSS personnel.



MyNewsGh.com’s investigation revealed that as at today, 15th March 2022, the allowance of personnel for January and February remains unpaid with some personnel yet to receive their December 2021 allowances despite meeting all requirements including filling and submitting Evaluation Forms.



The woes of NSS personnel comes after their counterparts on the NaBCO scheme also lamented being unpaid for months.



The aggrieved persons, numbering over 300, say they have not received allowances due them for work done for over six months.



Some of them asserted that formal complaints have been made, but the authorities have done little to nothing about their plight.



“We have not been paid our stipends for 7 months now. We are always asked to fill out forms, but they yield no results. We are frustrated. Nobody is giving us timelines.



“All they keep doing is to assure us that they will make payments. They keep frustrating us. We need to know when exactly the payments will be paid.”