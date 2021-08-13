NSS could not produce five booklets of General Counterfoil Receipt Books – AG’s report

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

The Acting Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu has noted in his report for the year ending December 2020 that the accounts department of the National Service Scheme (NSS) could not produce five (5) booklets of General Counterfoil Receipt Books (GCR) issued to Cashiers and Schedule Officers at the Farms and offices for our audit.



To that end, he said “We recommended that the Head of Accounts and the Principal Spending Officer retrieve the GCR from the Officers failing which, Section 96 (1) (d) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act921) shall apply.



Our examination of payment vouchers for the period under review disclosed that payment vouchers totalling GH¢69,510.00 paid to staff members for various activities were without signed claim sheets as acknowledgement of receipt by the payees.



“We admonished the Director of Finance to provide claim sheets signed by the payee's Report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Public Boards, Corporations and Other Statutory Institutions for the year ended 31 December 2020 24 as proof of their acknowledgment of receipt of the payments made to them for our verification, failing which the above-stated amount will be recovered from the authorizing and approving officers.”



He added “Our review of the Scheme’s Property Register disclosed that it has no legal title to the bungalows and parcel of lands at Airport Residential Area, Ashongmang Estate, Adjiriganor, Haatso, Bortey Mann, Adenta SSNIT Flat Medie and Papao, Haatso (West Legon) several years after their acquisition. We urged Management to take necessary steps to ensure that the ownership of these Bungalows and Lands are secured.”



Regrading the University of Cape Coast, he said Contrary to Section 7 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the University could not access its funds of H¢9,123,532.57 invested with First Banc and Gold Coast Fund Management whose licenses were revoked by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



“We recommended that Management should pursue recovery of their investments from the receivers of First Banc and Gold Coast Fund Management through the Security and Exchange Commission.



“We noted that 14 projects valued at GH¢78,928,271.14 fully funded from Internally Generated Fund have been delayed for periods

ranging between 2 and 8 years. Seven (7) out of the projects were between the completion stages of 87% and 99%.



“We recommended that the Management of the University should ensure early completion of the projects to save the projects from further deterioration.



:The University did not have legal title to 5 of its properties valued at GH¢8,580,000 belonging to the School of Medical Sciences. Though the properties are occupied by the School of Medical Sciences and form part of the University assets in the 2019 financial statements.



“We recommended Management take immediate steps to secure title deeds for the affected properties in order to avoid losses that may arise as a result of disputes.



“Management of the University did provide the tenancy agreement between the University of Cape Coast and Ghana Hostels

Limited for the occupancy of 5.009 acres of the University’s land.



“We recommended to Management to provide any Memorandum of Understanding or Rent Agreement between the University and Ghana Hostel Limited for audit review.”