NSMQ21: Prempeh College to meet PRESEC, Ketasco in finals

General News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021
Source: 3news.com
Prempeh College has qualified to the finals of the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition after beating Opoku Ware Senior High and KNUST SHS in the semi finals on Tuesday November 23.
Prempeh College had 61 points as against Opoku Ware School’s 56points and KNUST SHS, 34points.
This means Prempeh College will be meeting Presbyterian Boys Senior High (PRESEC) and Keta Secondary Technical School (Ketasco) in the final.
Congratulations to Prempeh College for giving us an Regional/Zonal Champions' face-off at the Grand Finale
FLOREAT PREMPEH COLLEGE!!!
End of Round 4
Prempeh College: 61pts
Opoku Ware School: 56pts
KNUST SHS: 34pts#NSMQinKumasi #NSMQ2021 #Semifinals #Primetime pic.twitter.com/c0GOTnrmsr