NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’ as she starts Harvard University

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Francisca Lamini, the old student of Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) who was the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) poster girl, has started her pre-med programme at Harvard University in the US.



The excited student who was recounting her journey from Keta to Harvard in a Facebook post dubbed “MY JOURNEY TO HARVARD; FRANCISCA LAMINI” alluded to how some ‘earth angels’ she encountered made her journey to one of the Ivy League Schools in US possible.



According to Ms Lamini, one of her desires is to make her single mother, who had toiled to see her and brother through school, proud.



“Since I started schooling at Sanity International School, where I had my basic and junior high education, I’ve always worked hard to be the best in my class and in every activity I partake in at school.



“My inspiration and drive have always been to make my mother proud. Seeing my mother toil as a single mother every day to make life easier for my brother and me, I promised myself not to let her down and learn very hard to become a better person in the future who will change our destiny as a family. That was when I started working toward my dream of becoming a medical doctor,” Francisca Lamini’s August 23 post read in part as she narrated the sequence of events after she left Ghana on August 16.



She indicated that because she wanted to become a medical doctor in future, she developed an interest in studying science in secondary school, as well as, developing an interest in the NSMQ after she had written her Basic Education Certificate Exams (BECE) and was home waiting for her results as well as school placement.



“I was watching one of the contests and I was very amazed that I answered a mathematics question correctly. Due to this excitement, I developed some positive energy that if I could answer a question correctly even though I’m not in high school, I can do well if I study very hard in high school and contest for my school. I worked very hard towards this when I was in school and got selected for the KETASCO national science and math quiz team.



“I didn’t forget about my dream of becoming a medical doctor as I was preparing for the national science and math quiz competition. I studied the WASSCE syllabus diligently as well and wrote NOV-DEC in form two where I had eight A1s. In form three, I wrote WASSCE as well and got eight A1s again. This helped me greatly and served as a stepping stone for me to gain admission into university together with my extracurricular activities like NSMQ,” she said.



Speaking about her ‘earth angels’ and especially Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, who later became her guardian on whose shoulders she was able to fly as high as an eagle to Harvard, Francisca Lamini noted that, “it was after NSMQ that I came across some amazing group of people who I refer to as my “earth angels”. I was informed one day by our NSMQ coordinator that a group of CEOs wanted to have lunch with me. We came to Accra and met them and that was where EVERYTHING started. I had a chat with them and they asked me about my dreams and which university I would like to attend assuming money was not an issue. I told them I wanted to become a medical doctor and that I would like to attend Yale University.



“I, later on, found out that Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh had reached out to the other CEOs and asked them to join her to have lunch with me. She did not stop there. After lunch, she spoke with my mother and invited me to stay with her family in Accra. She taught me how to project confidence when I sit and changed my wardrobe by giving me a lot of shoes and clothes.



“In fact, she took on the role of my guardian from that time making sure that my dream of becoming a medical doctor becomes a reality. Because of her busy work schedule, she introduced me to her sister-in-law, Mrs. Majorie Kyerematen, who welcomed me as one of her daughters.”



On how Harvard University became her choice after four international universities expressed interest in enrolling her with full scholarship, Ms Lamini stressed that, she “was pleasantly surprised when I got admission to four international colleges; Harvard University, Cornell University, Stanford University, and New York University (Abu Dhabi), all with full scholarships. I finally selected Harvard University for my pre-med degree.



“On Tuesday, August 16th, I left the shores of Accra to start my journey to Harvard. The CEOs came together to support me financially to make this trip a success. Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh took time out of her busy schedule to accompany me to Boston. We were met by one of the other CEOs Juliette Ankomba in the US. Together they made sure I settled into Harvard with no difficulties.



“I have learned so much from this experience. I now have complete faith in God and I know that hard work and prayers work. I also know that I can dream big, do my part and let God do the rest. I also believe that there are earth angels who are destiny changers and I am grateful to God he chose the best for me! As I start this journey I know that God will continue to guide me and help me become a top medical doctor who will change the destiny of my family and my whole village one day.”



She showed appreciation to her benefactors and donors who made her journey to the prestigious college a success.



“I want to thank Ghanaians for the love they showed me after the NSMQ. It was overwhelming...And as for Ms. Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh, Mrs. Majorie Kyeremanten, and the CEOs, I can’t thank you enough; I can only say God richly bless you for everything you’ve done and spent on me,” Francisca Lamini's post concluded.



Francisca Lamini became the star of the 2021 NSMQ when her school, KETASCO, made history and qualified for the finals.



Though her school did not win the ultimate prize, she received praise for being the only female in the grand finale of the popular quiz show in the last eight years.



Read her full post below.







