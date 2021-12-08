NSMQ responds to PRESEC; says they should lose graciously

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

PRESEC alumni reject outcome of 2021 NSMQ competition



Primetime Limited describe allegations of unfairness as false



Prempeh College adjudged winner of 2021 competition



Primetime Limited, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has responded to allegations of unfairness levelled by the alumni of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School following the just-ended national competition.



A statement issued by the organisers on December 8, 2021, said the grand finale of this year’s competition was rather conducted in fairness and transparency hence they [PRESEC] must learn to lose graciously and conduct themselves with honour.



“This claim is totally false and only an attempt to detract attention from the champions and the highly successful production of this year’s NSMQ in Kumasi,” the statement read in part.



“We would urge the team from PRESEC to learn to lose graciously and conduct themselves with honour, worthy of the only six-time champion of the National Science and Maths Quiz,” it added.



Primetime Limited further said it has “over the last 28 years, the NSMQ has provided educational and entertaining content, while promoting healthy academic rivalry. The competition offers an equal playing field to all schools, without discrimination or favouritism.”



“We would like to call on the dissatisfied old students and others who have taken to social media channels to insult and vilify Primetime, the NSMQ brand and the Quiz Mistress to our and immediate end to it,” the organisers urged students of PRESEC school and its alumni.



Following Prempeh’s College win in this year’s competition, alumni of PRESEC have taken to social media to register their sentiment over their loss in the grand finale.



Some old students of the school indicated they will petition Primetime Limited over what they described as a “raw deal” during the competition’s finals.



Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Global President of the PRESEC Alumni and Mentorship Centre called for a probe into the determination of events that led to adjudging Prempeh College as the grand winner.



