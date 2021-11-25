NSMQ: KETASCO headmaster confident they will win against Prempeh college and PRESEC

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Headmaster of Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) and the contestants are confident they will beat Prempeh College and Presec to win the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz contest.



“We came here purposely for the trophy and we are not leaving here without the trophy,” a contestant said.



Ketasco qualified to the finals of the NSMQ for the first time in the history of the competition.



The final showdown will take place on Friday, November 26.



During the semi-final stage on Tuesday, November 23, Keta SHTS polled 53 points, Wesley Girls’ High School had and 35 points and Tamale SHS 31 points.



“History made, history is written, the beautiful town of Keta has presented the first school from the Volta Region to make it to the final of the NSMQ! A beautiful story led by three bright students, KETASCO.”