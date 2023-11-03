NSMQ: I value my credibility, I don’t take sides – Quiz mistress

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Host of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Prof. Elsie A. B. Effah Kaufmann has rubbished claims of her bias for certain schools when she moderates the popular quiz competition.



Some persons on social media have accused her of having a special liking for some schools and tends to favour them when they are in the competition.



But speaking on Starr Chat on Starr FM with Bola Ray on Thursday, Prof. Elsie A. B. Effah Kaufmann who is the Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana, stressed that she has no interest in any school not even her alma mata Aburi Girls Secondary school.



“I don’t take sides, I have no interest in any school. I don’t know the contestants from anywhere. I am not interested in any school, when I get there, I am there to do a professional job. This is why you must be careful about slandering someone, because without that reputation for fairness I would not have lasted this long. If you like me to resign today, I would do so.



When asked by the host if she’s ever felt pressured and wanted to resign, she responded:



“I have thought about it as my responsibilities have increased now. I am now a Dean, it is a good thing I only do thirteen contests in a year now. The largest number of contests I have done in a year is 76, the thing nearly killed me. It nearly killed me, I was ill in the middle of that programme and it was the year after that, that other quiz mistresses joined.”