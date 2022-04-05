NRSA to engage road users on 'Stay Alive' Easter campaign

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: GNA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is set to roll out a road safety campaign targeting drivers and passengers in the Central Region.



The campaign slated from Thursday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 22, would start in the Awutu-Senya-East Municipality and would serve as a safety guide for all road users.



It was part of the ongoing nationwide “Stay Alive” campaign.



The campaign dubbed “Be Smart and Be Alert” would focus on post-crash response to project the importance of handling accident victims with the maximum care and attention at crash scenes.



This, it said would reduce the rate of deaths and permanent disabilities among accident victims.



Mr. David Kwabena Frimpong, the Central Regional Planning Manager of the NRSA, made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



He said the NSRA was working closely with all Emergency Response Teams like the Ghana Red Cross Society, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Ghana Police Service among others to train drivers and passengers at various bus terminals.



Ms Linda Affotey-Annang, the Central Regional Director of the Authority, said reducing death and crashes on the road was its core mandate and the Authority would work to ensure that the road was a safe place for all.



She said the campaign formed part of the NRSA's mandate to develop and promote best road safety practices in the country which would curtail preventable deaths and decrease the rate at which Ghana lost its human resource.



She urged all stakeholders, including corporate Ghana to assist the NRSA to push the agenda of safety awareness down to all because road safety was everybody’s business.



To drivers, the Director urged them to be defensive, tolerate other road users, look out for dangers and be alert when using the road.