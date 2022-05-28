NRSA holds stakeholder meeting on provision of rest stops on major highways in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: National Road Safety Authority

The National Road Safety Authority has held a roundtable discussion with various stakeholders on the need for the provision of rest stops on major highways in the country.



In his welcome address, the Acting Director-General for National Road Safety Authority, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng underscored the importance for road safety stakeholders to meet, deliberate and share ideas on the provision of rest stops.



According to him, the unavailability of rest stops on our major highways leading to tired, fatigue driving hence involving in crashes.



‘Fatigue has been identified as one of the major causes of road traffic crashes on our roads. There are several of accidents that have occurred as a result of fatigue driving and this is a threat to anyone behind the wheel or on the highway. Commercial driver vehicle and shift workers are among the job categories identified as most vulnerable to fatigue and sleepiness. Since there are no rest stops, most of these drivers drive without resting. This emerging problem needs to be addressed," he said.



"It is therefore important for us to be gathered here today to deliberate, find the causes, share ideas and provide solutions for the problem. We all come from institutions where we play some role in ensuring safety on our roads therefore let’s all treat this as a national call to help minimise road traffic crashes’, he stressed.



He added that the authority has over the years recorded crashes as a result drivers parking at unauthorised places on the highway stretch which pose danger to other drivers, especially at night.



"There are some other drivers who also stop or park at places which are not approved. These also causes road traffic crashes especially at night. The National Road Safety Authority have recorded crashes as a result of such incident", he said.



In a presentation by the Ag. Director for Planning and Programmes at the NRSA, Mr. Daniel Wuaku mentioned that, there had been a reduction in crashes, injuries and deaths by -5.61%, -5.23% and -8.80% respectively from January to April, 2022. He added that, preliminary investigation conducted by the Authority revealed that, 50% of fatal crashes occur as a result of fatigue driving as well as indiscriminate parking of heavy and long goods vehicles.



Most of the participants expressed their concern about the safety situation on the major highways and pledged their support to do their best at their various institutions to help solve the situation in the country.



Present at the meeting were representatives from Ghana Roads and Highways, Ghana Shippers Authority, Motto Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police, Ministry of Roads and Highways, Urban Roads, J.K Horgle Transport Limited, Bono East Regional Coordinating Council and tradonal leader from the Kwahu traditional area among others.



At end of the meeting, Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) was recommended for the provision of a rest stop at Elubo as part of efforts to improve road safety in the country.