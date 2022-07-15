NRSA commiserates with Ghanaians on death of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE and driver

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Let's collaborate to end road crashes, NRSA boss to stakeholders



MCE, driver crashed to death by trailer



Exercise a lot of care and proper judgement when driving especially at night, NRSA boss



The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has commiserated with the family of the late Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Amoah, after he and his driver died in a ghastly accident on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.



In a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of the NRSA, David Osafo Adonteng, he described the death of the MCE and his driver as a shock.



"It was a great shock and disbelief to hear the sad news of the unfortunate death of the MCE and his driver in a gruesome road accident involving the assembly's Nissan Patrol with registration number GC 2060-18 and a trailer with registration number, AS 4229-X on 12th July 2022 at Apedwa near Tafo in the Eastern Region," the statement read in part.



He therefore called on all stakeholders in the road sector to continue to collaborate to end the continuous reports of crashes on Ghana's roads.



Read the full contents of the statement below:



The Ag. Director-General on behalf of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA)

Board, Management and staff conveys its deepest heartfelt condolence to the immediate and extended family members of the Municipal Chief Executive (ME) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly in the Western North Region, Hon. Alfred Amoah, and his personal driver Samuel Gyasi.



It was a great shock and disbelief to hear the sad news of the unfortunate death of the MCE and his driver in a gruesome road accident involving the assembly's Nissan Patrol with registration number GC 2060-18 and a trailer with registration number, AS 4229-X on 12th July 2022 at Apedwa near Tafo in the Eastern Region.



The RSA mourns the MCE and his driver who perished in this accident and wish the injured speedy recovery.



The Authority shares with the bereaved families and Ghanaians, especially the people of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality in the Western-North Region, the feelings of great loss at this time of deep sorrow.



This incident is yet another call to all road safety stakeholders to continue to work together to improve road safety and the transport infrastructure in the country. We will also use this opportunity to advise road users to exercise a lot of care and proper judgement when driving especially at night. Drivers should adapt to driving within the speed limit and obey road signs to

minimize road traffic crashes.



The Authority would continue to work with stakeholders and the Media to ensure road safety while protecting lives.



