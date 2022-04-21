NRSA commends Police for visibility during Easter festivities

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has commended the Ghana Police Service for their "high visibility" on the roads during this year's Easter season and festivities.



The NRSA affirmed that the deployment of Police Patrol teams at vantage points to maintain law and order was as remarkable as its traffic management duties on the entire road networks within the country, especially, along the Accra-Nkawkaw-Kumasi highway and the Kwahu townships of Mpreaso, Nkwatia, Atibie and Abetifi.



These actions by the Police, according to the NRSA, were outstanding and significantly supported the public education and regulation activities of the Authority.



The Authority in a statement noted that its effective collaboration with the Police ensured better compliance of road traffic regulations and road safety standards during the Easter season.



“Although the NRSA and the Ghana Police Service are still analyzing the road crash data collected during the just ended festive period, preliminary findings indicate low cases of crashes and casualties,” the statement said.



The Authority commended the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for the recently launched Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (PAARi) and the Public Invincible Eye (PIE) operations “which we at the Authority consider laudable strategies and assure the IGP of our full support and cooperation for such initiatives.”



The Authority said its ongoing flagship programme "Stay Alive" Road Safety Campaign with the media is increasingly improving road safety awareness and the sustainability of these vigorous enforcement actions by the Police as witnessed during the Easter will add more to ensure mass effect in the fight to clamp down on indiscipline among road users especially acts of excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, crossing red-lights and abandoning of disabled vehicles on the road, among others.