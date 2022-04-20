NRSA commends IGP, police for helping to reduce road crashes during Easter

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Easter celebrations marked across the country



NRSA analysing road crash data from the just-ended Easter



Police deployment during Easter was remarkable, NRSA



The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has commended the Ghana Police Service for its "high visibility" on the roads during this year's Easter season and festivities.



In a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of the Authority, David Osafo Adonteng, the NRSA admitted that the deployment of police patrol teams at vantage points to maintain law and order was remarkable.



“Even more remarkable was the traffic management duties on the entire road networks within the country, especially, along the Accra-Nkawkaw-Kumasi highway and the Kwahu townships of Mpreaso, Nkwatia, Atibie and Abetifi.



“These actions by the Police were outstanding and significantly supported the public education and regulation activities of the Authority,” the statement said.



It added that it also took the successful cooperation between the NRSA and the police to ensure that the Easter festivities were without too many incidences on the roads.



“The effective collaboration between the NRSA and the Ghana Police Service ensured better compliance of road traffic regulations and road safety standards during the Easter season.



“Although the NRSA and the Ghana Police Service are still analyzing the road crash data collected during the just-ended festive period, preliminary findings indicate low cases of crashes and casualties,” it added.



The NRSA therefore commended the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and his men for the wonderful work they did.



“The NRSA commends the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his ground-breaking ideas in combatting road traffic crashes through technology and the recently launched Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (PAARi) and the Public Invincible Eye (PIE) operations which we at the Authority consider laudable strategies and assure the JGP of our full support and cooperation for such initiatives.



“The Authority's ongoing flagship programme "Stay Alive" Road Safety Campaign with the Media is increasingly improving road safety awareness and the sustainability of these vigorous enforcement actions by the Police as witnessed during the Easter will add more to ensure mass effect in the fight to clamp down on indiscipline among road users especially acts of excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, crossing red-lights and abandoning of disabled vehicles on the road, among others,” it said.



