NRSA alarmed over use of ‘rickety, substandard’ vehicles to transport school children

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com

The National Road Safety Authority has directed authorities of primary schools providing transport services to ensure their vehicles are fit for purpose.



The directive follows observations the authority has made of some schools across the country.



The schools were reported to have been conveying pupils in buses that appear "rickety with sub-standard tires and seats, without seatbelts and retro-reflective tapes".



The authority deems these deficiencies in the transport services contrary to Regulations 5, 62, 80 and 119 Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I. 218), respectively.



According to NRSA, the situation threatens the students' lives as it increases their risk of "road traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths as bus occupants and children pedestrians".



The schools' authorities are also expected to, in addition to the bus conditions, employ drivers who are qualified by law.



NRSA further directs that all the schools providing the transport services should "assign a responsible adult to the bus to help supervise them and ensure that they are loaded and offloaded at very safe places."



To further reduce the road carnages, schools on major roads are advised to collaborate with stakeholders, including the School Management Committees, Parent-Teacher Association, and the Assembly, to designate traffic wardens who "shall assist school children in crossing the road during peak hours."



Read more in the notice below:



