NPP youth organizer hopeful resigns, denounces membership

A Constituency youth organizer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, in Asuogyaman, Osagyefo Kwaku Aboagye has resigned and renounced his membership in the party stating that the party is “unattractive, unsupportive and divisive to the youth”



In a resignation letter dated April 19, 2022, and addressed to the constituency chairman and the Regional executives, Osagyefo Kwaku Aboagye said,” I write this letter with pains and hurt to your office in expressing my decision of resigning as a member of New Patriotic Party in the Asuogyaman Constituency.”



He explained further that “I simply found the party in the constituency as unattractive, unsupportive and divisive to the youth. I have tried on several occasions to express my disgust and reservations about certain unacceptable treatment meted to me yet no attempt has been made in solving them.



"With this, I don’t see my future being bright in this association and therefore, I write to state officially that, I resign and denounce my membership to the New Patriotic Party in the Asuogyaman Constituency”



Osagyefo Kwaku Aboagye has served as Polling station Executive member

(Youth Organizer ) from 2000-2008 at Senchi Court House, TESCON Executive Member (Organizer) from 2011-2012 at Koforidua Technical University. Between 2012 to 2020, he became a member of the Asuogyaman Constituency Communication team,



He was a member of the 2020 campaign team of then parliamentary candidate of NPP Paul Ansah from 2017-2020,



Osagyefo is currently Social media Communicator for the party and an Assembly Member Senchi Electoral Area.



He was a Constituency Youth Organizer Hopeful in 2017 and intended to contest again this year but for his resignation.