NPP youth finger aspiring chair in Bantama violence

Many political watchers have expressed concern and disappointment over recent acts of violence and disturbances perpetrated in the Bantama Constituency, as part of the conduct of New Patriotic Party’s polling station elections.



At a press conference by a section of the youth in the constituency called “Concerned Youth of NPP Bantama”, they leveled various allegations against one Bernard Amofa Jantuah, who has declared intentions of contesting for the Chairmanship position in the constituency, as the brain behind these acts of violence that seeks to undermine the peace and unity in the party.



“Ladies and gentlemen, on the 25th February, 2022, when Constituency Executives were at the party office sorting out papers so Polling Station Elections could go on the next day (Saturday), some coordinators, who are known to be doing the bidding of Mr. Amofa Jantuah stormed the party office with some thugs, popularly called machomen and disrupted the activity.



It took the intervention of the police to bring the situation under control, even though some party members sustained various injuries. This we find to be crude and unacceptable!”



The statement also alleged that, during the conduct of Polling Station Elections at Adoato Electoral Area, these same armed men attacked the constituency executive who was supervising the elections, and ended up running away with several materials that were meant for the conduct of elections in other Polling Stations.



“Our investigations reveal that these thugs are working under the instruction of the aspiring constituency chairman, whose intention is to cause mayhem and disrupt the peaceful conduct of our internal elections.



We can therefore say, that Amofah has brought violence into Bantama NPP,” it added.



The group maintained that, these violent actions have impeded the successful and peaceful conduct of Polling Station elections in the constituency and as a result, has brought about unnecessary tension, threatening the peace and unity of the constituency.



“The electoral process had, until these acts of misconduct been conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.



The sale of nomination forms, vetting of aspirants and all other processes were peaceful due to the unity that exists between the current leadership of the party.”



They further alleged that Mr. Amofa abandoned the party during the period it was in opposition and did not make any contribution towards activities of the last general election, and as a result cannot trust his loyalty to the group.



“The NPP believes in rewarding hardwork and loyalty, and we cannot gamble with the future of the party in Bantama.”



They are therefore calling on the leadership of the party to take the necessary steps to sanction Mr. Jantuah and his violent supporters.



The group also appealed for peace and unity in the constituency to help their Member of Parliament, Mr. Asenso-Boakye, who is also the Minister for Works and Housing effectively deliver on his mandate.



This they say will help Bantama see unprecedented progress and development.