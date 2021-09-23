NPP youth burn party flag, lock up offices in Apedwa over Akufo-Addo MCE nominee

Politics of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Some youth believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) went on rampage on Wednesday, September 22, burning party flags and locking up the Apedwa office in the Eastern Region.



According to the aggrieved youth, it is becoming one too many for Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) to be always nominated for the Abuakwa South Municipality from Kyebi at the detriment of the other towns.



The protesters held placards as they marched through the streets of Apedwa in protest against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has nominated Akosua Asabea Annah to replace Kojo Ofori-Safo as MCE.



Some of the placards read: ‘Prez Nana Addo, You disappoint Apedwa’, ‘Why? Nana Addo’, ‘We need Kwadwo Sarfo’, and ‘We don’t need Akosua Asabea’, among others.



The list of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) was released on Sunday, September 19 by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe.