NPP writes to Alan Kyerematen over ‘Aduru Wo So' walk

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party’s National Steering Committee has officially written to NPP presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen over issues emerging following a health walk that was organised in his honour.



On August 13, 2022, hundreds of supporters participated in the walk dubbed the ‘Aduru Wo So’ held in Kumasi.



The walk which was organized by a collective pro-Alan group was aimed at whipping up support for the Trade and Industry Minister’s flagbearership ambitions for the 2024 polls.



This activity was in violation of the party’s directive after the campaign for presidential and parliamentary hopefuls was banned.



The statement by the party said, under the instructions of the National Steering Committee, Mr. AlanKyerematen has been written to in respect of the "Aduro Wo So Health Walk" that was organized in his name.”



The party also added a meeting with the party’s presidential hopefuls has been scheduled with respect to the party’s code.



“ ….That all in a bid to forestall such occurrences going forward, the National Steering Committee also agreed that a meeting be arranged with all Presidential hopefuls of the Party to court their support and full cooperation in respect of their compliance with the Party’s Code of Conduct. For emphasis, arrangements are being made to that effect,” he added.







