NPP would win 2024 elections if Bawumia chooses me as running mate – Nana Akomea

Politics of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has said that the 2024 presidential election would be done and dusted in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if he is made the running mate of the party.



According to him, if the new flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, makes him his partner for the upcoming general elections, the NPP would certainly retain power for a 3rd successive term - would break the 8.



He added that it would not be good for the party if the selection of the running mate leads to confusion, myjoyonline.com reports.



"If he chooses me, victory is assured. But it would be unfortunate if the selection of a running mate degenerates into chaos," Nana Akomea is quoted to have said.



He, therefore, urged individuals who want the running mate slot to conduct themselves in a way that would not bring needless friction to the party.



He added that it is important that the vice president is given the space and time, to choose a partner who would be accepted by all in the party and help them win the 2024 polls.



About the NPP primaries:



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates vote to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.



BAI/NOQ







