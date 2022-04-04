NPP women's wing extends best wishes to Muslims on Ramadan

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Women's wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah Region has extended best wishes to Muslims across the region and the country as they begin this year's Ramadan activities.



Hajia Safia Mohammed, Savannah Regional Women's Organizer of the NPP, in a statement issued on Saturday and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said this was an opportunity to reflect and grow spiritually.



The statement emphasised that "For many, this month is an opportunity to focus on reflection and spiritual growth, self-appraisal by making amends where necessary, forgive one another, show greater and genuine love and respect to one another, show compassion for the less fortunate and support the government in all its developmental programmes."



Muslims across the country on Saturday began 30 days of fasting as part of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as the month of fasting, reflection and prayers.



The statement said, "Fasting is primarily an exercise of devotion to willingly renounce oneself for a definite period of time from all bodily appetites to form spiritual discipline and self-control."



It is stated in the Holy Quran 2:183 that Allah says "O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may develop God-consciousness."



The statement urged Muslims to use this period to reach out to the less privileged and endeavour to host inter-faith activities that promote religious tolerance and understanding among religious communities to ensure peaceful coexistence.



It reminded all that "We are one united family. We have to stand firm in rejecting the voices that seek to divide us or limit our religious freedoms or civil rights."



It also reminded all of their common obligations to uphold the dignity of every human being.