NPP woman to organize demo against party if proposal on NASARA is accepted

Politics of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has been accused of pushing for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries to be held in December 2022 contrary to the stipulations of the NPP constitution.



A delegate of the NPP, Mrs Alima Justice, believes that this proposal was tabled before the National Council of the NPP in a council meeting at Alisa Hotel in Accra.



“Another, diabolical and divisive agenda being pursued by Dr Bawumia is the proposal to create NASARA position at all polling stations in the country, this will mean that, he Bawumia is trying to manipulate the electoral album by securing 40,000 NASARA votes in advance,” Mrs Alima Justice said.



Mrs Alima Justice further questioned the motive behind these proposals and maintained that these proposals are controversial, retrogressive, and it sets the stage for party division and destruction.



“Are we also willing and ready to create Christian representatives at the various polling stations across the nation?” Alima further quizzed.



She also warned that she will lead numerous demonstrations against NPP all over Ghana if this proposal is accepted.



The party is scheduled to hold its national conference in Kumasi on Sunday.



A number of key decisions are expected to be taken.