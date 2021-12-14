NPP wishes their leaders are as visionary as Mahama - NDC Lawyer

Politics of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

A Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Kojo Mensah, has observed the reigning New Patriotic Party (NPP) government yearns for a representative with leadership qualities comparable to that of former President John Dramani Mahama.



He opined, several members from the opposition NPP are obsessed with Mahama and that is why they always mention him in any and every conversation. He mentioned that the Akuffo-Addo led administration only blame Mahama as a defensive mechanism for their poor performance at the presidency.



Lawyer Kojo Mensah believes the erstwhile Mahama administration envisaged the progress of the country and anticipated possible crisis, thereby setting up some relief funds to stabilize the economy in case of any crisis. He stated that the development projects under Mahama were visible and reflected in the lives of Ghanaians.



During a discussion on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political show, he told Don Kwabena Prah, “If they had someone like President Mahama who is a visionary leader, I believe they would worship him. Five years down your reign as president, you keep mentioning Mahama’s name and blaming him for things that didn’t even exist under his leadership. They can’t boldly pinpoint their own achievements yet, blame the former President for their challenges. This even shows that Mahama would have even been great at their party".



"Comparing Mahama’s first four years to Akufo-Addo’s four years record, every indicator shows Mahama was visionary and effective. He left resources and money in the heritage fund as well as creating the stabilization fund the NPP is falling back on now".



"These resources gathered were felt in the lives of Ghanaians, by building hospitals, the five-star medical center at the University of Ghana among other beneficial infrastructures. The current President’s administration now is full of slogans.”



He agreed that Mahama’s administration also relied on loans from the World Bank, but argued the loans were judiciously used to aid in the country’s development.



The lawyer further urged the ruling NPP government to judiciously use resources handed down to them by their predecessor, and as well as focus on upholding the responsibilities entrusted to them by Ghanaians and shun the blame games.