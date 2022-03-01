NPP will work hard for victory in election 2024 - Ahenkorah

Politics of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency, has emphasized the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) determination to work hard for victory in the 2024 general election.



He said the party would not be complacent and that they would work with zeal and unity of purpose to break the eight-year jinx, the situation where none of the political parties had held on to political power beyond eight years running.



Mr. Ahenkorah, a former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, expressed optimism that Ghanaian voters would return the party to government.



Speaking at a programme in Tema, he said the government's signature social interventions had and continued to impact many people's lives in the country, adding that they would want these life-changing interventions to be sustained.



These interventions must be protected, and any change of government would put them in jeopardy.



He referred to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and said the benefits had been tremendous.



"It's the responsibility of every Ghanaian to protect the state, a working political party whose governance architecture is in the interest of the nation must be allowed to continue after two terms even when there is the change of its presidential candidate."



Mr. Ahenkorah explained that the economy was doing well until the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and he said everything was being done to get the economy back on track and working again.