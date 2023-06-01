NPP will win – Ahiagbah on Assin-North by-elections

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, is optimistic that his party will hoist the flag of victory after the Assin-North by-elections.



Richard Ahiagbah speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi TV added that the NPP has always won more votes in the constituency than the NDC has ever won.



“Assin North is an interesting seat, it’s alternating back to the NPP. Our chances are very bright. If you pay attention to the numbers, we have won with more votes than the National Democratic Congress has ever won. They never crossed anywhere, the last time we won was in 2016 in excess of 56 or 57 percent,” he maintained.



The Communications Director also believes that the NPP has worked massively in the Assin-North constituency hence, James Gyakye Quayson’s second coming will have nothing on them as accumulating the majority of the votes in the by-election won’t be a problem.



“So clearly, we have a potential to perform better in that constituency. With the work that we have done, come June 27, the NPP will emerge victorious. The dynamics are different, and it has nothing to do with his person (Gyakye Quayson), whose second coming doesn’t really matter”.



Mr. Ahiagbah added that nominations have been opened for interested candidates for the Assin-North by-elections and the party has set June 7 to select the suitable candidate.



The NDC, however, is maintaining James Gyakye Quayson as their parliamentary candidate for the Assin-North by-elections



The Supreme Court of Ghana on May 17, ordered parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament for the Assin-North constituency from their records.



The Parliament of Ghana subsequently on May 30 through the house’s clerk, declared the Assin-North seat vacant.



The Electoral Commission has set June 27, 2023, for the election of a parliamentary representative for the Assin-North constituents.



