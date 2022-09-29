NPP will see worse before 2024 - Hadji Mustaphar

Regional News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: Frank K. Harrison

Hadji Mustaphar, an NDC communication officer hopeful of Dome Kwabenya has shaded the NPP administration, accusing it of numerous irregularities and embezzlement which is steering the country in the wrong.



The communication officer hopeful was expressing his opinion on the recent booing of President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival which has been topical.



Hadji Mustaphar in an article said the NPP government build castles in the sky which has triggered the youth in exhibiting such traits.



Below is the write-up



"NPP & ITS LEADERSHIP WILL SEE WORSE DISGRACE BEFORE ELECTIONS 2024



The NPP and its leadership I dare say is yet to see the worse form of disgrace before the 2024 polls.



And from where I sit, the disgrace is not only targeted at the NPP but one which will possibly consume the entire people of Ghana if senior statemen turn deaf ears to the growing economic challenges and the opulence lifestyle by members in government.



Is it not surprising that President Akufo Addo whilst campaigning ahead of the 2016 General elections fell from a podium mounted on his behalf during one of his usual campaign event?



In fact, those who are doubtful like the proverbial " doubting Thomases" can simply Google to ascertain the veracity of this point. Posterity is indeed the best judge.



From a nationalist remark, I honestly think there is something fundamentally wrong with the government and President Akufo Addo.



Current accounts speak volumes and issues emanating from the presidency looks terrifying.



What at all will warrant a whole head of state to be booed or hooted at an international event?



The incident which happened at Independence square where President Akufo Addo was booed is unfortunate and barbaric. It is really a national shame and a dent on our national spirit.



But can anyone blame those who booed the President? This is really a national and international disaster. A real catastrophe.



Certainly any lying president like our president will sure encounter such a situation.



Though condemnable, it must be noted that the president deserves it. Yes! He deserves a million times what happened to him. A man who virtually epitomized himself as a clearing agent and sees evil, hears no evil.



And the worse is yet to come if the NPP administration does not think about the people but keep giving excuse upon excuses and deception.



Out of about seventeen youth initiatives that the President talked about at the Global Youth Summit. Which of these pro Poor interventions have had positive impact on the Youth?



Ghana has one of the youthful populations across the Africa sub-region and the Ghana Statistical Services have data to support this fact. Where is NABCO?



Sitting back and watching the President being hooted at is the most saddened spectacle ever witnessed under the 4th republican constitution. Rightly So!



Even late President Jerry John Rawlings of blessed memory who came to power by virtue of the power of the gun didn't see this kind of humiliation and how much more a democratically elected leader like President Akufo Addo?



Truth must be told that there are something uniquely wrong with the governance style of President Akufo Addo.



The massive corruption and lack of sincerity on the part of duty bearers have undaunted the people and the earlier government do something drastic about it the better for the national interest.



Like I have captured in the quote below the worse is yet to come



"The disgrace will lead you till your exit in 2025 as long as God is alive.

The NPP and its leadership will see worse of disgrace and confusion in the upcoming months before the general elections.



The God of John Dramani Mahama and the blood of the innocent in Techiman South will keep working against all their progress in governance"



President Nana Addo has not seen anything yet, and by the time he is done with the remaining 2 years, he will acknowledge the suffering that the people of Ghana are going through.



The struggling and apprehension by the masses are getting out of gear and the confidence of the electorates are fast diminishing because the president has reneged on the numerous promises made before and after the two successive elections which he won in a rambostyle amid legal suit filed by the main opposition the NDC.



The wickedness of the greedy and heartless will not go scot-free.



The NPP administration has cause more discomfort and emotional deficiency to almost every citizen through the lies and vilification that the Akufo Addo-led administration has subjected the people to.



From my observation as a citizen, President Akufo-Addo and his appointees are yet to have a feel of the economic hardships that Ghanaians are going through and without any prejudices, hooting and booing will be more in the coming months".