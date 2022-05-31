NPP will overcome current economic hardship and win 2024 election – Bryan Acheampong

General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern region Bryan Acheampong says the current economic hardship in the country has reduced the trust of Ghanaians in the ruling New Patriotic Party.



He is however optimistic that measures implemented by the government will bounce back the economy which together with the track records of President Akufo-Addo, the NPP will win the 2024 Presidential election.



“People are broken-hearted in this country and the only reason why they are broken-hearted is that they trusted us but the current hardship we are facing now is beyond Ghana, it is something that is bracing through across the world and we have our fair share and I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down.



“I am not perturbed, I am not afraid, I believe that we can do it, we have the records of his Excellency, and I am not too worried about breaking the eight, I know that 2024 is another election and we have the record to stand on and we are going to win that election,” he said.



The former Minister of State at the National Security Ministry said despite the economic challenges, the government continues to embark on massive infrastructural projects across the country.



“Every election is difficult not just breaking this eight, I don’t see this breaking the eight and all those things, is another elections and we have the records of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, all the infrastructure projects going on across the country and we are going to ride on that very hard and win, where there are gaps we will explain to the population why those gaps exist”.



“Me and my colleague's members of parliament, senior members of this party, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that the good works of the government are properly propagated, there are setbacks in life, there are setbacks in government and this a turbulent time for the world and we are getting our first share of it, I think we will come around those things and when we campaign hard on the records of H.E Nana Akufo-Addo and we will surely break the eight with that record,” he explained.



Mr. Acheampong said this during an interview with the media after the Eastern Regional Conference of the NPP which saw new leaders elected.



Bryan Acheampong congratulated the newly elected Eastern regional NPP executives and urged the new executives to work harder at the grassroots level through an efficient mobilisation drive.



The newly elected Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Jeff Konadu, in his victory speech, expressed his profound gratitude to President Nana Akuffo Addo, his campaign team, members of parliament and all delegates for entrusting their confidence in the executives elected therein.



“I want to ask for all party people, all leaders from the council of elders of our region to the polling station executives to come together as one for us to forge ahead towards victory 2024, I’m here to serve this party, I’m here to work for all of us to forge ahead in breaking the eight,” he said.



Below is list of the elected executives



Regional Chairman -Jeff Konadu Addo.



Regional 1st Vice Chairman -Twum Barima Koranteng went unopposed



Second Vice Chairman- Frank Appiah



Regional Women’s Organizer -Mercy Amoh Darkoah alias Obuor



Regional Youth Organizer -Adamu Musah Raha



Regional Organizer -Jerry Osei Opoku



Regional Secretary – Anthony Kofi Osei Adjei



Assistant Regional Secretary – Nana Sefa Edmund Papin .



Regional treasurer -Bernard Kumi Larbi



Regional Nasara Coordinator -Hussein Mohammed Fadilu