NPP will offer Abronye strong legal representation in court - Nana B

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it is readying itself to provide strong legal support to its Bono regional chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye following his arrest and detention.



According to the party, it will offer unalloyed support for him throughout his encounter with the law.



In a post on his social media handle, National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye alias Nana B urged party members to remain calm.



He also indicated that Abronye DC was ‘hale and hearty’ after his arrest.



“On the matter of the invitation and subsequent arrest of Chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abrony3) by the Police, I humbly urge all party faithfuls to remain calm as the party's legal team has been following the case closely.

Myself and other party stalwarts were present at the Greater Accra Police Headquarters. He been detained pending his arraignment before court tomorrow.



"The party will offer him strong legal representation in court tomorrow and support him every step of the process till everything is over. I can confirm that Chairman Abrony3 is hale and hearty and of high spirit and that party faithfuls should remain calm and optimistic,” Nana B posted on Facebook on February 15, 2022.



Background



Online news portal, hotfmghana.com on Monday, February 14, reported that Abronye DC had alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama was conniving with Al Qaeda to stage a coup in Ghana .



This caught the attention of the Accra Regional Police Command who invited him to assist with investigations on Tuesday, February 15 at 4pm.



The police in a subsequent statement detailed that preliminary investigations into the claims made by Abronye DC were untrue.



He was thus slapped with two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.



Abronye was subsequently detained and will be arraigned before the court on Wednesday, February 16.