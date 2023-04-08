NPP will never hand over power to NDC in 2024 – Bryan Acheampong vows

Politics of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, has stated categorically that the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition National Democratic Congress boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



Meanwhile, five people have made public their intentions to contest the flagbearership position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



They include Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former trade and industry minister, Alan Kyerematen; former food and agric minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, and one other.



November 4, 2023, is the date for the NPP presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.







