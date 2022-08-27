NPP will have to kill all Ghanaians to be able to rig 2024 elections – Otukonor

Politics of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Peter Boamah Otukonor has sent a word of caution to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He says the governing political party will not be given the opportunity to rig the election of 2024 as they did in 2020.



Otukonor says they will have to kill every Ghanaian because the National Democratic Congress will not sit aloof and watch them cheat during the election.



Otukonor was speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV when he made this known.



“2024 elections there is no way the plans of the NPP to rig the election will materialize. Then it will mean that they want to finally destroy the country because nobody will sit aloof and make them repeat what they did in 2020.



"They would have to kill all of us. They killed 8 people I’m 2024 then they will have to kill us all and govern over vultures. They will run the country with vultures.



Bob Marley said something, he said there’s no peace without justice. In actual fact, the history of this world is about struggles and battles. If you pull a gun and I also pull a gun, we will sit and talk. If we are always at the receiving end of their thievery and killings and we do not act, they will continue to kill us." He said