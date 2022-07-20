NPP will break the 8 with Alan Kyeremanten - Nana Boakye

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Immediate past Chairman of the Tema West Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Amfo-sefah, has said that the recently concluded national executive’s election of the party point to a projection that Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, will become the party’s next flagbearer.



In a write-up, Mr. Amfo-Sefah who is popularly called Nana Boakye said the forecast is very promising because of the character of the new party leadership elected into place on Sunday.



“I will not mention names but I can boldly say that the delegates have sent a very promising message, through the national executives’ election, to Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten that he will be elected the next flagbearer of the party,” he wrote.



He adds, “the odds hugely fall in favour of Mr. Kyeremanten if the pattern of wins in the national executive elections even remotely repeats itself in the upcoming presidential primary. But these patterns do repeat themselves as any political pundit will tell you.”



In the election, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, won massively to succeed Freddie Blay, who was a die-hard Akufo-Addo, and thus Bawumia ally, as national Chairman of the ruling party.



Then in the General Secretary election, Justin Kodua Frimpong won to kick out the incumbent, John Boadu, who was another strong Akufo-Addo/Bawumia ally.



In the National Organizer election, Henry Nana Boakye, alias Nana B, an Ashanti who is perceived to be pro-Alan, won against a host of pro-Akufo-Addo candidates who had contested the position.



“There were big changes after the elections and anybody who can interpret political polls will agree with me that it is a communication of the party’s feeling that it is time to change the leadership.



“This new wind of change is definitely going to blow into the Presidential primary of the party as well,” Nana Boakye wrote.



Even though the process for the election of a flagbearer has not yet started, a number of people are known to be lacing their boots to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket.



They include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen who are the leading contenders; and Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.