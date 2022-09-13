NPP welcomes EC’s no guarantor voters’ registration system

Politics of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has welcomed the decision of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to abolish the guarantor system for the upcoming continuous voters’ registration for the 2024 election.



According to the Director of Elections for the NPP, Evans Nimako, his party is in full support of the EC’s decision, citinewsroom.com reports.



He explained that the NPP is in support of the decision because the guarantor system has a lot of issues which affect the quality of the voters’ register.



“I don’t know why you must have an issue with this arrangement to ensure that we have a register that captures those who must be on it. We think that the EC is on the right path.



“For us at the NPP, this issue has been discussed at the IPAC level. We have no problem with the continuous registration arrangements being put in place by the EC. We believe such arrangements have the answer to the use of the national identification card. We should brace it and work with it because the use of the guarantor system has been contentious,” he is quoted to have said by citinewsroo.com.



The EC on Friday indicated that the guarantor system will no longer be used for the registration of voters in the country.



According to the commission, the guarantor system will no longer be used because it has a lot of issues that affected the quality of the electoral register, citinewsroom.com reports.



Deputy Chairman of the commission in charge of operations, Samuel Tettey who disclosed this, said that his outfit will only be using the Ghana Card for the next voters’ registration.



He added that no Ghanaian will be disenfranchised because persons who do not have the voter's card can go to the district offices of the commission to get registered anytime they get the Ghana Card.



Under the guarantor system, relations of eligible voters, who do not have the needed document, vouch for them to be registered into the voters' register.



Meanwhile, the Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has alleged that the claim of the EC that its C.I. draft for the 2024 election is only for continuous voters’ registration is false.



According to him, the actual plan of the EC is that it wants to create a new voters’ register through the draft C.I. it has tabled in Parliament, which requires only the Ghana Card for the registration of prospective voters.



