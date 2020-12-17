NPP was even lucky to have won a seat in Upper East - Regional Chairman

General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

The Upper East Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Anthony Namoo, has said that the party was even lucky to have won a single seat in the just-ended general election.



According to him, the results of this year’s election have sent shivers down the spines of people and was very shocking as compared to elections of previous years.



Lawyer Namoo who has come under intense pressure from Groups within the governing NPP in the Upper East Region to resign for leading a team that could not meet its target of snatching seven seats said “I did not for once, opened my mouth to say I will resign if the Nabdam Parliamentary Seat was not won in this year’s election.



Adding that “this year’s election was shocking to everyone; even I will say that the region was lucky to have won one parliamentary seat which was the Binduri constituency, unlike Upper West Region where none was won. So if one looks at the development of this year’s elections, one will say that it surprises everyone and not only the Upper East Region”.



To the Regional Chairman, the faces behind calls for his resignation are greedy individuals and since he has been working for the New Patriotic Party to succeed since 1994, this is not the time to back down.



“I have worked with various constituencies to ensure that the party comes to power. I and my entire executives have worked to the expectation of the party and every electorate in the region knows that. So, it will be surprising if such comments are coming from those individuals,” he stated in an interview on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He continued “I have made numerous plans and campaigns to the extent that made the party achieve what it has never achieved. We made a mark and I must set it on record that at my own constituency, I made efforts to the extent that I supported and sponsored all executives at the Nabdam constituency with my own money for the campaign. Even as I’m speaking, I’m waiting to receive receipts of that from”.



There are calls on the Upper East regional Chairman to vacate his position because the New Patriotic Party could only win a seat in the Upper East region in the just ended general election.

