NPP wants to ‘break the 8’ to protect corrupt wealth – Prof Atuguba

Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, has asserted that the desire by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ‘break the 8’ is not for continuity on the path of development.



According to Professor Atuguba, the NPP’s quest to ‘break the 8’ stems from the fear of what may happen to the government officials who have through corrupt means amassed wealth.



Speaking at the 4th Triennial Conference of the Ghana Studies Association (GSA) under the theme “Ghana at Crossroads” held at the University for Development Studies, Tamale, on July 18, the renowned academic accused government officials of incompetence in managing the economy.



This incompetence he said had led to the recent economic downturn.



“We have landed where we are today because we have super incompetent persons in government, who have borrowed so much our debt to GDP ratio is almost 100%. And who, if we are to believe their own first Special Prosecutor, and given his track record, there is no reason we shouldn’t, are serpents and mother serpent of corruption, who have stolen so much they are unable to leave office for fear of what might happen to them and their booty, hence the need to 'break the 8'” Professor Atuguba said.



The New Patriotic Party has repeatedly stated its desire to become the first political group to extend its tenure beyond 8 years in the 4th Republican history.



Over the weekend, the party elected a new crop of national executives who have been charged to ensure that the objective christened ‘Break the 8’ materializes in the next general elections in 2024.



Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are also lacing their boots to wrestle power from the governing NPP.



