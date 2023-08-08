NPP victory in 2024 elections lies with the youth – Ntim

Politics of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim has said the party’s victory in the 2024 general election lies with the youth.



According to him, the youth have a critical role to play in ensuring the NPP’s victory in the upcoming election which promises to be keenly contested, hence charged them to step up their efforts to realize the party’s goal.



Chairman Ntim noted that NPP youth have spearheaded the party’s campaign in previous elections and secured victory and he’s confident that the youth will once again rise up to the occasion in the 2024 election to break the 8-year governance cycle.



“I once again extend the Party’s gratitude to you, our party’s youth, for your devotion, steadfastness, sacrifices, spirit of volunteerism, and commitments to the cause of the party, particularly during the 2016 and 2020 General Elections. Today, we are in government because you have all contributed to making this possible. You are the future of this party. You also embody the hope of our nation,” Mr. Ntim said while addressing a National Youth Wing Mentorship Forum held in Accra.



“It is on account of this that, we, in the NPP, recognize that young people represent the life and soul of our tradition and are committed to investing in young people to unearth their God-given talents and make them better leaders, not only for the Party but for the country and the world at large,” he added.



Chairman Ntim noted that over the years, young people who subscribe to the NPP political tradition have been very instrumental in promoting the ideas and ideals of our beloved Party.



“You have served as the fulcrum around which the party’s campaign strategy revolves, availing yourselves in helping turn the electoral fortunes of our party through hard work and sacrifices with or without inducement.”



Chairman Ntim acknowledged that through conscious strategies and appropriate mentoring rolled out by the Party over the years, young people in the Party, particularly products of TESCON and the Youth Wing, have been able to successfully transition into becoming top players in our body politic.



He mentioned John Boadu, Anthony Karbo, Sammi Awuku, Henry Nana Boakye, Fati Abubakar, Hon. Francisca Oteng-Mensah among others as some of the young people who have taken commanding lead in playing significant roles in the affairs of the Party and in government as well.



“Of course, the list would be incomplete without the mention of the history-making Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah, the youngest General Secretary of a major political party in the history of Ghana. The success stories of these young people in the NPP should certainly serve as a great inspiration to every young person in the Party to believe in himself or herself. With determination and readiness to learn from their exemplary feats, not even the sky can be your limit,” he added.