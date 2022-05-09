NPP to conduct regional elections from May 27-29

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will conduct its regional elections from May 27 to May 29, 2022, as scheduled, Mr Evans Nimako, Director of Elections, has said.



He said: "once the album is ready, the processes are open, nominations will start next week.



"If anybody feels aggrieved, the legal committee is ready to set in," he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra.



The NPP between April 28 and May 2, organised elections at the constituency level to elect officers to lead the party for the next four years.



However, characterised by misunderstanding, pockets of chaos and a series of injunctions in some constituencies, Mr Nimako interpreted the just ended constituency elections across the country as successful.



While party executives were accused of alleged preferential treatment, evading party procedures and other electoral mishappenings, with members threatening to boycott the elections if due processes were continuously undermined, the Director of Elections told the GNA that it was a free and fair ballot.



"Elections were duly conducted in 255 constituencies out of the 275.



"The NPP is very pleased with the conduct of the constituency delegates conference, which got our officers elected. The party is happy and we acknowledge the role played by the Ghana Police Service, the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the media.



"For us, it is a victory for the NPP because all those who were eligible went through the process. The party has been able elect officers to execute the 2024 agenda," he said.



According to Mr Nimako, all outstanding issues with the remaining 20 constituencies would be addressed in due course.



“People who were dissatisfied sent in their concerns and their issues were resolved. But I must add that, there are a few ongoing ones.



"It is hoped that once the committee has submitted its report, further action will be taken to enable those constituencies to hold their conferences to elect their constituency officers as well.”



Issues of missing names from the party’s album were among the concerns raised by several supporters in some areas.