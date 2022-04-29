NPP to blow GHC25.6m on constituency executive elections

Politics of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ruling New Patriotic Party is expected to spend a total of GHC25,575,000 on the constituency elections to be held from April 28, 2022 in all 275 constituencies .



Each constituency has been budgeted to spend GHC93,000.



A memo signed by National treasurer Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah and seen by Starrfm.com.gh explained that the venue cost GHC1000 per centre, Public Address System and Canopies – GHC1000 per centre.



Also, Chairs – GHC2 per chair, per delegate, Snacks and Water – GHC10 per delegate, Security – GHC1000 Per Venue or Centre, Sanitizers and others – 500 per constituency, T&T for Polling station Executives – GHC50, T & T for Electoral Area Coordinator’s – GHC100 per each Electoral Area Coordinator and T & T for Constituency Executives – GHC200 per each Constituency Executive.



Nominations for constituency executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) opened Tuesday, April 19, 2022 and ends Wednesday.



The positions to be contested from April 28 to May 2, 2022 are the Constituency Chairperson, the first Constituency Vice Chairperson, the second Constituency Vice Chairperson, the Constituency Secretary, the Constituency Assistant Secretary; the Constituency Treasurer, the Constituency Organiser, the Constituency Women Organiser, the Constituency Youth Organiser and the Constituency Nasara Coordinator.



Below is a copy of the Memo from the National Treasurer to party executives



FROM: NATIONAL TREASURER- NPP



TO: ALL CONSTITUENCY CHAIRMEN / SECRETARIES / TREASURERS



COPY: ALL REGIONAL CHAIRMEN/ SECRETARIES/ TREASURERS



COPY : ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT.



