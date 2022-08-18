NPP the only party with solution to Ghana's economic problems - Obiri Boahen

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

The immediate past Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said the NPP is the only party that has the solution to Ghana’s economic mess.



As many Ghanaians lament the country’s economic hardships fuelled by hikes in petroleum products and the free fall of the cedi under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo in his second term Obiri Boahen believes his party is doing well in government.



“These are all worrying situations in the country but the NPP is poised to deliver economic sovereignty unlike its counterpart NDC, which destroyed the foundation of the economy,” he said on Wednesday despite the Cedi become the worthless currency in the world.



His comment on Accra FM comes after a recent currency performance ranking by Bloomberg has classified the Cedi as the worst-performing currency across the globe.



Bloomberg tracked the performance of 150 currencies in the world and the Cedi placed last in terms of performance since the beginning of the year.



In less than 8 months, the Cedi has come under intense exchange rate pressure due to its continuous depreciation to some major international currencies such as the Dollar, Pound and Euro.



According to data put out by the Bank of Ghana, the Cedi began the year at $1.00 to GH¢6.02.



Just a month ago, one could exchange $1.00 for GH¢7.43, and in less than 20 days, traders needed an average of GH¢9.37 to buy $1.00.



The situation has soared inflation to over 31% as food and commodity prices escalate almost every week.



But Obiri Boahen argues that the NPP, from the era of the late Dr Abrefa Bussia in the Third Republic to the John Kufuor and Akufo-Addo administrations of the Fourth Republic, has been a fixer.



The Akufo-Addo-led government, he added, did marvellously well with the management of the economy until the advent of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Convention People’s Party (CPP), led by the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah, he mentioned, did nothing compared to what the three administrations of the United Party (UP) tradition has done for Ghana.



He said the late President J.J. Rawlings came with his National Democratic Congress (NDC) and had the longest stay in power but Ghana did not see any remarkable achievements under that party.



He called on Ghanaians to renew their trust in the NPP to deliver economic sovereignty in a few months.