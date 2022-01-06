NPP suspends Alan's ‘boy’ from communications team

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP suspends communication member for campaigning



NPP communication team member campaigns for Alan Kyerematen



NPP warns against campaigning for flagbearer



The Northern Regional branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended one Alhaji Ibrahim Kaleen, for partaking in a radio show which sought to campaign for a flagbearer aspirant.



Alhaji Ibrahim Kaleen was suspended indefinitely for violating the directives of the party for all party members to cease all media engagements purporting to campaign for a flagbearer hopeful.



Alhaji Ibrahim Kaleen is believed to be a staunch supporter of Alan for President Campaign 2024 in the region. His suspension comes after he reportedly joined a radio programme purposely to promote the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Keyeremanten, who is a strong contender in the 2024 flagbearer race of the party.



“My attention has been drawn to your participation in a programme on Radio Tamale, a Tamale-based radio station designed for the sole purpose of advancing the campaign of a flagbearer aspirant."



“This, according to the Communications Directorate is in clear violation of the directives issued by the Regional Chairman for the party for people to cease among others all media engagements purporting to campaign for a flagbearer hopeful," parts of the statement stated.



Below is the statement:



