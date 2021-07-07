NPP suspends 6 constituency executives, refers them to a disciplinary committee

Politics of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Six(6) Executives of the New Patriotic Party(NPP)in the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency in the Central region have been suspended and referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the party.



The affected persons include the Constituency Secretary Mr Isaac Obeng Antwarko, his assistant Nana Kwaku Abban, First Vice Chairman Yahaya Issah, Communications Director Mr. Kofi Osei Adu, Deputy Nasara Coordinator Dauda Issah and Constituency Youth Organiser Richard Ofori-Quartey.



In a letter signed by the Constituency Chairman Timothy Terry Tweneboah and sighted by MyNewsGh.com communicating the suspension, he said “members resolved in a decisive vote of eleven (11) in favour; two (2) against and two (2) abstentions to refer you to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for further hearing and necessary actions”



It added, "The following allegations were levelled against you:



1. You have openly declared to fight against the fortunes of the sitting MP, daring to bring him down as captured in a circulated audio involving you and a party member on all social media networks across the constituency.



2. You have ceased to partake in any organized party programs since January 2021 but on the contrary, you have been visiting polling stations without authorization from the Constituency Chairman.



3. You have been organizing meetings that are not sanctioned by the Constituency Chairman with the object of looking for potential polling station executives in the upcoming elections at the polling station level. One of these meetings occurred at Jukwa Krobo.



4. In the process of looking for potential rival polling station executives, you have been creating discord and factionalism among party members in the constituency.



5. Your actions have brought the name of the party into disrepute or public ridicule as captured under article 7 (I)(g) of the Party’s constitution



While you are referred to the Regional Disciplinary Committee, you may hand over all party properties with you to the Constituency Chairman pending the final determination of the matter”