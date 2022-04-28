NPP supporters urged to bury differences to retain power in 2024

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Patrick Alex Fosu, an aspiring constituency chairman of Agona West, has admonished supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bury their differences to enable the Party to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



He said working as a team from the constituency to the regional and national levels was essential to improving the Party's fortunes in the elections.



Speaking to journalists after his vetting with three others to contest the position, Mr Fosu said the party stood tall to retaining power in 2024 but members needed to learn how to forgive and forget to move forward.



Mr Fosu is contesting the position with three others: Mr Philip Morgan Wright, Mr George Sarfo, and Alhaji Gibrin Tanko.