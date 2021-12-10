NPP supporters storm party office, accuse Wontumi, others of ‘chop chop’

Politics of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

The New Patriotic Party, (NPP) grassroots have hit the streets of Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital with a massive protest against party executives headed by Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



The irate pressure group said Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, and his executives have squandered funds of the party, therefore they should account for it before the party’s delegates’ conference on 17 to 20 December 2021.



The demonstrators invaded the forecourt of the NPP regional office at Krofrom on Wednesday 8th December 2021 around 10:00 am, protested against Chairman Wontumi, and challenged him on why he has calculatingly sat on funds and withheld all juicy opportunities allocated for them from the presidency as a reward for their hard work.



They questioned him to provide them with answers on whether the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and for that matter, President Akufo -Addo has reserved slots for them, if yes, why have none of the grassroots who are staunch members of NPP not been considered for any of such opportunities.



One of the protestors who spoke to the media in tears revealed that “ever since we joined this party (NPP), none of us have been recruited into police, immigration, custom, army, or any other jobs in this country.”



Addressing the press, the group swore heaven and earth to strongly face Wontumi and his executives at the upcoming NPP delegates Conference at Kumasi Sports Stadium if their needs are not addressed within 7 days.







“We’re sending this strong warning to Wontumi and his executives. If they don’t address our needs within one week, we will storm the venue for the delegates Conference and tear the party executives apart…..They better change the venue to Northern region instead,” Chairman for the group Dr. Issah Ababio stated.



He further stated that “our leadership uses us for dirty work but when opportunities come, they behave as if we are aliens. We have served the party since 2016 but we have not enjoyed even a single slot…I’m reiterating, if they don’t settle us, we will stop the Conference”.