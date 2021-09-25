NPP supporters in Awutu Senya clash over MCE nomination, 1 injured

Politics of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At least one person has sustained injury after some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at CP Abeasi in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region engaged in a scuffle.



The confrontation was among supporters of the acting MCE, Michael Essuman Mensah and supporters of the newly nominated MCE, Anita Love Obo Amissah, citinewsroom.com reports.



Deputy Communications Director of the party who disclosed this to Citinews in an interview alleged that supporters of the MCE started the confrontations.



“We realized some of his [Acting MCE] supporters just came out and started assaulting us. One of the guys who was injured in the clash has been sent to the hospital for treatment,” he said.



This follows similar protests in various areas over the nomination of MMDCEs nationwide. Some supporters of the NPP in some of these areas are contesting the nominations on grounds that these nominated personalities are unfit for the role.



In Abuakwa South and Tema Central for instance, some NPP supporters locked up the party office in protest of their MCE nominees Akosua Asabea Annah and Yohane Armah Ashitey respectively.



They believe their candidates, Kojo Ofori Safo and Charles Boateng are better placed to occupy the positions.