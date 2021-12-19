NPP supporters go gay as Bawumia delivers speech at conference

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

For more than three minutes, there was a stand-off at the conference ground of the New Patriotic Party as ecstatic supporters of vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia went berserk at the hearing of his name.



What was an initially a calm and serene conference ground turned wild after the name of Dr Bawumia was mentioned as the next to address the gathering.



Thousands of supporters trooped to the hitherto empty space close to the stage and chanted the name of Dr Bawumia.



Appellations and chants became the order as the supporters defied Covid-19 protocols to celebrate the vice president.



The MC trio of Catherine Afeku, Nana B and Anthony Karbo had a torrid time appealing to the crowd to return their seat.



Nana B kept appealing, "please take your seat, please take your seat" but those pleas fell on deaf ears.



They eventually returned to their seats and Bawumia delivered his speech.



Bawumia started his speech with a straight attack at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) before pointing out the reasons he believes the NPP will win the 2024 elections.



Dr Bawumia is one of many persons believed to be interested in the flagbearer race of the party.



