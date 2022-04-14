NPP struggling in Ashanti Region because of bad executives - Council of Elders

Politics of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP structures in Ashanti Region suffering



Chairman of Council of Elders blames Regional Executive body



NPP records violence during polling station-level polls



The Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has slammed regional executives of indiscipline and lack of respect for party structures.



According to Rev. Mark Adu Gyamfi, it was this situation that has plunged the party into multiple crises including chiefly, the chaotic polling station-level elections that took place last month.



A news report by myjoyonline.com cited the chairman as stating that it has become increasingly difficult for party members to put their grievances before leadership in the region.



Adding that the Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (alias Chairman Wontumi) led executive body has also failed to consult with the Council on party issues over the years.



Rev Adu Gyamfi while blaming the executives for the many issues stressed that the elders are working assiduously to resolve all internal issues inhibiting the smooth running of the party, the news report added.



The Ashanti is the stronghold of the ruling party, it has traditionally given the NPP huge numbers in terms of votes. Its opposite is the Volta Region, where the opposition National Democratic Congress has traditionally pulled huge numbers.



NPP crises in Ashanti Region:



The party's recent polling station executives’ polls were marred by violent disagreements and controversies.



Subin, Akrofoum, Bosomefreho, Bantama, Kumawu and other constituencies recorded conflicts during the polls.



In the most recent hurdle, the regional office located in Krofrom has reportedly been shut by the landlady over the non-payment of rent.



The situation has adversely affected administrative operations with some reports saying the office had been moved into a building owned by the regional chairman, Chairman Wontumi.



In April last year, the premises was locked before it was reopened after a deal was reached with the owner.