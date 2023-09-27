NPP should expect more breakaways in support of Alan – Political Historian

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Kweku Darko Ankrah, a prominent political historian, has sounded a warning to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) about the possibility of more prominent party members following Alan Kyerematen's lead and departing from the party.



Mr. Ankrah highlighted his concerns regarding the potential consequences of upcoming events within the NPP, particularly the parliamentary primaries, if not handled judiciously during an interview with Starr FM.



"In elections, one day can have far-reaching implications, so it all hinges on the developments that will unfold," remarked Mr. Ankrah. "What will transpire within the government, what will occur within the major opposition party?" he said.



He further explained that the forthcoming parliamentary primaries and their outcomes could exacerbate existing divisions within the NPP, potentially leading to more high-profile defections similar to Alan Kyerematen's.



"What Alan has done is just the beginning," Mr. Ankrah warned. "What will unfold is that people may adopt a wait-and-see approach, thinking that Alan's actions were impulsive. They might question whether the fairness he emphasized still exists."



Mr. Ankrah elaborated on the potential trigger for further departures, stating, "If the NPP's parliamentary primaries result in the continued dominance of individuals aligned with either the Akufo-Addo or Bawumia factions, it will provide another reason for people to exit the party and join Alan."



This observation follows Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the NPP, effective September 25, 2023.



Kyerematen's decision to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate came after he withdrew from the NPP's flag bearer race, citing alleged intimidation and the mistreatment of his supporters, among other concerns.



During his address, Kyerematen emphasized that he had conducted himself honourably within the party, but he regarded the NPP's national council's decision as unjust and unconstitutional.



