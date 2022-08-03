NPP sent a delegation to beg Adwoa Safo not to speak - Murtala Mohammed

Politics of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has alleged some delegations of the NPP party were sent to beg the dismissed Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, not to speak out.



According to him, the plea from the government was after Adwoa Safo revealed she was going to address her constituents and the country about the happenings.



“They have sent emissaries to beg Adwoa Safo because she is threatening to speak out,” 3news.com quoted the lawmaker.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has also made a similar comment after the sacking of Adwoa Safo as the Gender Minister.



He asked if the NPP could stand the consequences should she decide to speak up.



“If Sarah Adwoa Safo decides to speak, would the Majority and the NPP survive the tsunami it would cause? Are they really ready for the inquest? As for me, I am ready for the 'fireworks,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.



In a recent act of lamentation on her Facebook page, Adwoa Safo, who has been absent from her post as minister and Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya for close to a year, said she had become a victim of a political witch hunt.



“In the last few months that I have been away from duties, albeit not intentionally, I have been a victim of a sustained political witch-hunt by some elements in the NPP and in Parliament to achieve their own parochial goals.



“This has left me asking myself if this is happening because I am a woman who for just this one time needed some time off to deal with personal issues which were too dear to share with the larger public. In the face of all this, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moment,” she wrote.



