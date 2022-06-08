NPP senior member warns party against vote-buying in internal elections

Politics of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: K Peprah

Mr. Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has cautioned the party against vote-buying in its internal elections, saying that would affect the fortunes of the party in Election 2024.



He emphasised the NPP could not get strong, loyal, and credible executives to manage the party if issues of vote-buying in the party’s internal elections were not tackled proactively once and for all.



Speaking in an interview at Odumase, Mr. Appiah, therefore, called on the leadership of the party to investigate allegations of vote-buying which characterised the just-ended regional executive elections of the party.



He said voting-buying if allowed, would not only breed corruption, but had the potential to deny the party strong and quality leadership both at the constituency, regional and national levels, and subsequently affected the 2024 electioneering.



Mr. Appiah said the NPP needed well-experienced party executives with proven track records to lead the party in the 2024 Election saying “other than that it would be very difficult for us to break the eight.”



He said the NPP was founded on the ideals of patriotism, but regretted that “monetization has gradually taken over everything in our great party”, saying “our founding fathers would not spare us if we allow money to decide in our internal elections.”



Mr. Appiah said a strong government-party relationship ought to build and strengthen so that the party could get adequate resources from the government to champion its agenda “rather than overlying on few individuals who think they can buy the party with their monies.”