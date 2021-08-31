NPP seeking to 'break the 8' to cover up, perpetuate stealing, impunity – NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia of seeking another term in government for the NPP beyond their current 8-year tenure to cover up their misdeeds.



According to the NDC, the NPP intends to establish what would be a record consecutive 3 terms in office in order to have a free hand to perpetuate corruption and impunity.



The ruling NPP has started eyeing the possibility of breaking the eight-year electoral power cycle between them and the NDC. The party has themed the ambition ‘breaking the 8’.



Addressing a Press Conference on Monday at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka in Accra, the Communication Officer of the NDC, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi called on Ghanaians to reject the proposition and instead demand accountability from the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.



“The only motivation for President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia, and the NPP to want to “Break the Eight” in their own words, is to help them perpetuate this regime of corruption, naked thievery, ostentation, and impunity. Most of all, their wish is that in 2024, Ghanaians will give them another opportunity to cover up their bad deeds and continue to dim the torch of accountability while further enriching themselves and impoverishing the Ghanaian people” he said.



“However, we are quite confident that come 2024, all well-meaning Ghanaians who wish to see the progress of our nation, will join forces with us to break the eight years of stealing, break the eight years of nepotism, break the eight years of lawlessness and impunity, break the eight years of deception and broken promises and break the eight years injustice and intolerance” he added.



The statement also commended the Minority in Parliament, CSOs, and the former Special Prosecutor for their vigilance. It also called for all Ghanaians to get involved and not to relent in the fight against corruption.