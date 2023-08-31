NPP satisfied with conduct of special delegates’ election – Ntim

Politics of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim has expressed the party’s satisfaction with its Super Delegates’ Congress held across the 16 regions on Saturday.



According to him, the party is pleased with the overall conduct during the special delegates’ congress.



Chairman Ntim, in an interview, however, acknowledged two incidents that occurred in the Ashanti and North-East Regions during the election and promised to put things right during the upcoming Presidential primary on November 4, 2023.



“Yes, there were some few challenges in about two regions, Ashanti and North -East. As a party, we will go back to the drawing board and address those anomalies for a very successful congress on November 14. I wish to also commend the aspirants for how they conducted themselves throughout the period.



“As National Chairman, my preoccupation within this period has been to ensure free and fair primaries for all parties to ensure that all the aspirants will join hands to support the party after the elections. Additionally, I wish to also thank the elections committee for a good job done so far.”



Meanwhile, members of the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are the only persons who will be voting during a run-off on September 2, 2023, to break the tie between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh to settle on who among the two will make it to the list of 5 flagbearer candidates.



The decision was reached after a meeting held by the National Council of the party.



The Special Delegates Conference was organized to shortlist five candidates out of the ten for the ultimate on November 4, 2023, but the tie between Boakye Agyarko and Addai Nimo has not enabled the party to get the fifth candidate, hence the intended runoff for the two.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia occupied the top spot in the super delegates’ conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the votes.



Assin Central MP Hon. Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.



Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are contesting the flagbearer position in the NPP for the first time.