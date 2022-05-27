NPP’s regional elections: What to expect

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will begin its regional delegates conference today, May 27, 2022.



This is to elect its new executives on the regional levels following its constituency elections held in April this year.



Already, some regions like the Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Central and Greater Accra have been marked as regions to look out for considering new entrants are looking to unseat incumbents.



And in the Ashanti and Central Regions for instance, some members of the party sought for injunctions to move the venue of the elections and to hold elections in the Ekumfi Constituency till further notice respectively.



The elections are taking place in different regions on specific days.



Positions to be contested:



Delegates will be voting to elect a Regional Chairperson, First Regional Vice Chairperson, Second Regional Vice Chairperson, Regional Secretary and Assistant Regional Secretary.



They will also be voting to elect a Regional Treasurer, Regional Organiser, Regional Women’s Organiser, Regional Youth Organiser and Regional NASARA Coordinator.





Dates for respective regions:



Per the party schedule, eight regions – Ahafo, Bono East, Central, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North will hold their elections today, Friday May 27, 2022.



The Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Upper West, Volta, Oti, and Western Regions will hold their elections on Saturday, May 28, 2022.



The regional elections will happen in Bono on Sunday, May 28, 2022.



The regional elections would be held on 28th May 2022 in Ho.



Where elections are happening in each region:



At Ahafo, the regional elections will happen at the Oasis Hotel – Goaso. In the Bono Region, it is happening at the Pastoral Center in Sunyani.



At Bono East, the polls will take place at the Kintampo School of Health whilst the Tamale Stadium hosts the polls in the Northern Region.



In North East, the delegates conference will take place at the Nalerigu Senior High School, In Savannah, at the Damongo MP’s office, in the Upper East Region, polls will take place at the GNAT Hall in Bolgatanga and the Pastoral Center and in Western North, the polls will come off at Sefwi Wiawso.



In Eastern Region, the Cultural Center in Koforidua is where the polls will happen and in the Greater Accra Region, the polls will take place at the Trade Fair Center at La.



The Wa Secondary Technical Institute will host the Upper West conference while the Yabram Senior High School – Dambai hosts the Oti conference.



In the Western Region, the Nzema Manle Complex at Ampane, Ellembelle will be the venue for the elections while in the Ashanti Region, the polls will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Meanwhile, citinewsroom.com reports that some two contestants vying for the position of 2nd Vice Chair and Treasurer in the Eastern Regional Executive Election have stepped down.



The two, Nana Oteng Akuffo Akoto and Opoku Peter Dacosta, reportedly stepped done despite having gone through vetting successfully.



This leaves Frank Appiah, Paul Amaning, and Micheal Oteng Adu as the main contenders for the 2nd Vice Chairmanship slot, with Bernard Kumi Larbi going unopposed for the position of regional treasurer.



